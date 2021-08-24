Affidavit Says Angela West’s Appearance ‘Not Crisp’, Night Of Arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More details have come to light in the arrest of the wife of Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West who was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on August 20.

Angela West (credit: CBS 11 News)

Angela West, 61, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, police said. Her 3-month-old grandson was with her.

Before West was pulled over in the 10200 block of Shady Trail, the affidavit said an officer saw West drifting between the right lane and shoulder of the road without a turn signal. West told the officer that the reason she was driving this way “was because she was listening to her GPS,” the affidavit said. West was also on the phone talking to an unknown person, the affidavit said. In the affidavit, the officer described smelling alcohol emanating from a McDonald’s cup in the console of West’s Mercedes SUV. West’s eyes were bloodshot, her reaction times delayed and she seemed confused, according to the document. The officer also said West’s appearance was “not crisp” and that her hair “looked ungroomed,” and she had a few “wet stains at the top of her shirt.”

Prior to being pulled over, West had eaten an order of Chilean sea bass with her attorney at at P.F. Chang’s, according to the affidavit. She also told police she didn’t drink any alcohol with dinner. She showed CBS 11 News her receipt from the North Dallas restaurant to prove she only drank lemonade before she was pulled over for driving erratically. “I pressed home and the navigator then says ‘OK move to the two right lanes.’ I saw the lights go off behind me and I’m like, ‘oh boy’,” she said. “I’m not used to getting tickets,” said West. “I’m not used to skirmishes. I did not know what to do. I panicked and I stopped. I just stopped.”

West agreed to a standard field sobriety test, which she failed, according to police. But West said she believes she passed it despite a health issue. “I have had an aneurysm so I’m a little off balance sometimes. I walked back and forth. I spoke to her. I told her I had Chilean sea bass… I wasn’t slurring my words.”

The affidavit said West lifted her arms up to shoulder level and held them there throughout the test. It also said during the one-leg stand portion of the test, (while wearing sandals) she dropped her foot down multiple times and switched feet. During the walk and turn test, she missed “heel to toe” and took the incorrect number of steps, the affidavit said. The affidavit said West also did not breath properly into the breathalyzer device, so officers couldn’t get an accurate reading.

Additionally, the officer requested that West provide a blood specimen for alcohol analysis, the affidavit said. She consented to the blood draw, according to the affidavit, and the officer and West went to Parkland Hospital and waited. But when the nurse came to take her blood, West changed her mind and wanted to talk to her lawyer, the affidavit said.

Thus, the officer had to obtain an affidavit for a search warrant, signed by a Dallas County judge and West’s blood was drawn at 12:15 a.m. Saturday. She was arraigned in Dallas County jail on Saturday morning and released later that afternoon.

West said she was stunned when she was placed in handcuffs and arrested for a felony DWI. Allen West posted a video the next day criticizing the Dallas Police Department for the arrest and not properly tending to their grandson afterward.

It prompted Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia to defend his officers and release videos to show everything was by the book.

“She could have taken the child to CPS and chose not to. She could’ve towed the vehicle and she chose not to. I saw a professional officer. I saw a courteous officer. Regardless of what the lab results show, I believe that she believe that there was probable cause to think that something was impacting her driving.”

Chief Garcia said the blood test should confirm whether or not West was driving while intoxicated. West showed CBS 11 News a lab test conducted Monday that she said can detect drugs and alcohol up to 80 hours earlier, which and came back negative.

West said she regrets becoming a distraction from her husband’s campaign and insists she didn’t throw her husband’s name around to get out of a ticket.