Events on the Index calendar

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Index area:

Brewer’s Night - Twin Sisters Brewing Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 19837 US-2, Monroe, WA

Sky Valley Pop Up Car Show Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

List of Sultan Shindig Show & Shine upcoming events. Car-shows Events by Sultan Shindig Show & Shine. Sultan Shindig car & motorcycle show. Events - Sky Va

FALL GNOME Paint Class Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 21708 132nd St SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Come paint one of Vintage & Rust Studio's original gnome designs! Beginner friendly! Main shape is sketched out in advance.

Worship and Fellowship at The Fields — Advent Anglican Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 19501 Tualco Rd, Monroe, WA

LOCATION: The Fields, 19501 Tualco Rd, Monroe, WA 98272 TIME & DURATION: In person worship starts at 11:00 a.m. Worship will be 60 minutes long. We have grand plans for fun and fellowship after...

Evergreen State Fair Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

The Evergreen State Fair is Back in the Saddle Again! Open for Fun in 2021 - Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6 Carnival, concerts, equestrian shows, stage and roving entertainment, Monster Trucks, auto...