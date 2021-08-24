Cancel
Index, WA

Events on the Index calendar

Index Daily
 7 days ago

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Index area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6dxj_0bbPOD0R00

Brewer’s Night - Twin Sisters Brewing

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 19837 US-2, Monroe, WA

Brewer’s Night - Twin Sisters Brewing is on Facebook. To connect with Brewer’s Night - Twin Sisters Brewing, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhKD7_0bbPOD0R00

Sky Valley Pop Up Car Show

Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

List of Sultan Shindig Show & Shine upcoming events. Car-shows Events by Sultan Shindig Show & Shine. Sultan Shindig car & motorcycle show. Events - Sky Va

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P23TB_0bbPOD0R00

FALL GNOME Paint Class

Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 21708 132nd St SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Come paint one of Vintage & Rust Studio's original gnome designs! Beginner friendly! Main shape is sketched out in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE7w8_0bbPOD0R00

Worship and Fellowship at The Fields — Advent Anglican

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 19501 Tualco Rd, Monroe, WA

LOCATION: The Fields, 19501 Tualco Rd, Monroe, WA 98272 TIME & DURATION: In person worship starts at 11:00 a.m. Worship will be 60 minutes long. We have grand plans for fun and fellowship after...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYwVu_0bbPOD0R00

Evergreen State Fair

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

The Evergreen State Fair is Back in the Saddle Again! Open for Fun in 2021 - Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6 Carnival, concerts, equestrian shows, stage and roving entertainment, Monster Trucks, auto...

Index Daily

Index, WA
With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

