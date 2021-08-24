Emington events coming soon

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Emington area:

3rd Annual Lawnmower Demolition Derby Braidwood, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 275 S Hickory St, Braidwood, IL

It's a Demo Derby on Riding Lawn Mowers ! ! ! FREE All Ages Q-Rock Event on North Lawn!!! Wanna be a part of the Action? Just show up with a riding mower and be ready to go ! ! !

Advanced Tactical Pistol Bonfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1589 N 7000 Rd W, Bonfield, IL

August 28-29, Advanced Tactical Pistol $600 The ideal follow up to Advanced Handgun Skills. Designed for the advanced student, this program addresses the tactical matters and concerns that...

Libido Funk Circus at Music On Main in Chatsworth, IL! Chatsworth, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Music On Main... 5th St. and Locust in Chatsworth, IL...show time is from 7:30 - 10:30PM! ------------------ Libido Funk Circus has been thrilling audiences with their own unmistakable blend of...

Wicker Park Farmers Market — Mint Creek Farm Cabery, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1693 E 3800N Rd, Cabery, IL

Since 2005, the Logan Square Farmers Market has been an open-air food market and weekly community gathering. Chicago Honey Co-op will be there from August 1 to the end of October.

8th Annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run Braidwood, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 275 S Hickory St, Braidwood, IL

We are Proud to Once Again Host The 8th Annual Will/Grundy Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run ! ! ! Line-Up Starts at 9am with A Pancake Breakfast . . . . Bikes Roll at 10:30am. $10 Per Person.... Bring...