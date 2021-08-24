Fort Apache events coming soon

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Fort Apache is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Apache:

Bible Classes for All Ages Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3201 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

Every Wednesday night has been set aside for mid-week Bible study and a devotional for the whole church and guests. You can expect the following schedule: Bible classes are available for all ages...

Bouquet Making Class Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Come learn the basics to creating a beautiful, balanced and color-coordinated bouquet with our fresh, sustainably grown flowers from Ruby Jewel Flowers! Vases will be provided. Please bring snips...

10 Years of Healing Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

August 2021: VSWC Field trial Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Greer, AZ

Enter the August 2021: VSWC Field trial online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

Systema Arizona Seminar: Preparation, Contact, and Control Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 E Mills, Show Low, AZ

Open to anyone at any level. Instructor: Niko Huffman, fully certified instructor of Systema (Russian Martial Art) under Vladimir Vasiliev since 2013. Topics will include: * Systema fundamentals...