Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache events coming soon

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Fort Apache is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Apache:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWDMR_0bbPNsif00

Bible Classes for All Ages

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3201 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

Every Wednesday night has been set aside for mid-week Bible study and a devotional for the whole church and guests. You can expect the following schedule: Bible classes are available for all ages...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIKbw_0bbPNsif00

Bouquet Making Class

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Come learn the basics to creating a beautiful, balanced and color-coordinated bouquet with our fresh, sustainably grown flowers from Ruby Jewel Flowers! Vases will be provided. Please bring snips...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7OLQ_0bbPNsif00

10 Years of Healing

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joL96_0bbPNsif00

August 2021: VSWC Field trial

Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Greer, AZ

Enter the August 2021: VSWC Field trial online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkieK_0bbPNsif00

Systema Arizona Seminar: Preparation, Contact, and Control

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 E Mills, Show Low, AZ

Open to anyone at any level. Instructor: Niko Huffman, fully certified instructor of Systema (Russian Martial Art) under Vladimir Vasiliev since 2013. Topics will include: * Systema fundamentals...

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

