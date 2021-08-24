Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maxbass, ND

Coming soon: Maxbass events

Posted by 
Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 7 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are coming to Maxbass.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxbass area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rdpos_0bbPNqxD00

Crochet + Knitting Workshops

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2400 10th St SW, Minot, ND

Phyllis Crochet is bringing the knitting and crocheting to you here at the Vendor Village. Workshops: Learn to Crochet Recycled Market Bags Chunky Knit Blankets Loopy Yarn Scarves AND SO MUCH MORE!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Dw38_0bbPNqxD00

The Original Bar and Nightclub Tickets

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Our goal is to help you quickly and easily choose the The Original Bar and Nightclub event that you desire. We have designed our site with many features to allow a seamless and secure process...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16S1tH_0bbPNqxD00

8-29-21 Nodak Speedway

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjPDJ_0bbPNqxD00

Movie on the Turf

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

Join us for an event hosted by MSU Life! Specific event details, reminders and updates can be found by visiting MSU Life on Instagram or Facebook. Event is free with a current MSU student...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNCfR_0bbPNqxD00

Basic Rhythm Class

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1900 8th Ave SE, Minot, ND

This class is for students who will be working in a healthcare field who have direct patient contact. (Approximate length 3.5-4 hours). For more information on this class, please call 701-852-9483...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass, ND
7
Followers
195
Post
375
Views
ABOUT

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
City
Maxbass, ND
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd Imca Modifieds#Sportmods#Imca Hobby Stocks#Nd Join#Msu Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy