Coming soon: Maxbass events

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are coming to Maxbass.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxbass area:

Crochet + Knitting Workshops Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2400 10th St SW, Minot, ND

Phyllis Crochet is bringing the knitting and crocheting to you here at the Vendor Village. Workshops: Learn to Crochet Recycled Market Bags Chunky Knit Blankets Loopy Yarn Scarves AND SO MUCH MORE!

The Original Bar and Nightclub Tickets Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Our goal is to help you quickly and easily choose the The Original Bar and Nightclub event that you desire. We have designed our site with many features to allow a seamless and secure process...

8-29-21 Nodak Speedway Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts

Movie on the Turf Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

Join us for an event hosted by MSU Life! Specific event details, reminders and updates can be found by visiting MSU Life on Instagram or Facebook. Event is free with a current MSU student...

Basic Rhythm Class Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1900 8th Ave SE, Minot, ND

This class is for students who will be working in a healthcare field who have direct patient contact. (Approximate length 3.5-4 hours). For more information on this class, please call 701-852-9483...