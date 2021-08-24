Cancel
Tryon, NE

Events on the Tryon calendar

Tryon Today
 7 days ago

(TRYON, NE) Tryon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tryon:

Pals Drop-in Cornhole League

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4520 S Buffalo Bill Ave, North Platte, NE

$5 Drop-in League every Wednesday night all summer long. Cash […]

Library Staff Meeting

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

When: August 25, 2021 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am Where: Meeting Room Meeting room is in use for Library Staff Meeting. This meeting is not open to the public.

Hershey Fall Festival 2021

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around North Platte in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to North Platte or browse...

Jacqueline Sachtjen

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 302 S Sycamore St, North Platte, NE

Jacqueline Sachtjen, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed way at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln on August 18, 2021, at the age of 71. Jacqueline was born to Clarence and Lila Humphrey Arensdorf...

Movies at the Fox: The Suicide Squad (2021)

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Directed by- James Gunn Rated- R Runtime- NA Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X...

Tryon, NE
ABOUT

With Tryon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

