Harper calendar: What's coming up

(HARPER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Harper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harper:

Canning 101 - Jam Workshop Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1330 Southwest 4th Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Join us for our Canning 101 - Jam Workshop. We will cover essential equipment and proper techniques for preserving your favorite fruits.

Folklore Fridays: Boy from the Dragon Palace Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR

Folklore Fridays: Boy from the Dragon Palace No matter your age, no matter your culture there’s something for you in the power of a story. Here at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, we want to unite...

Ontario Air Faire with Merle Maine's Warbirds Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Ontario, OR

The event features Merle Maine's Warbirds with a full day of planned aerobatic acts, other fly-bys, static displays of fly-in, military, antique and many unique sport and experimental aircraft...

Vendor Registration for Payette Farmers Market Pop Up Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

All entrepreneurship events in Payette, Idaho. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Payette like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

End of summer inventory and yard sale! Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join us on the farm as we bring out all of our summer inventory and vintage inventory from the store. Flash sale along with lots of yard … More