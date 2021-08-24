Cancel
Wakita, OK

Live events Wakita — what’s coming up

Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 7 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wakita calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wakita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRD0o_0bbPNi8d00

Kids Cookie Decorating Basics Class

Caldwell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17 N Main St, Caldwell, KS

Fun for all ages, but in a teaching and skill set style that is ideal for 5 to 13 year olds! In this class we'll go over all basic royal icing cookie decorating skills: how to pipe, piping...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqmGG_0bbPNi8d00

4RKids Pickup Door Sign Paint Party

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Paint and customize your own pickup truck door sign! Finished size approximately 18” wide x 14” high. Be sure to comment on how you want the tailgate and license plate customized. Tailgate would...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQIfP_0bbPNi8d00

8/26 DEKOCK TRUST AUCTION

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Buy At Auction. 1014 WESTWOOD RD ENID OK at LIPPARDAUCTIONS.HiBid.com - Page 1 of 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSXtC_0bbPNi8d00

Family Game Night

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 N Oakwood Rd, Enid, OK

Family Game Night! In the OAC dining room and common area. Bring your favorite board or card game and finger foods to share. Get in on some great family fun this summer You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZhwU_0bbPNi8d00

This Land is Herland: Program & Book Signing

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 507 S 4th St, Enid, OK 73701

The newly published "This Land is Herland," will be discussed by editors Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin in Enid!

Wakita Today

Wakita Today

Wakita, OK
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ks Fun#Westwood#Oac
