Metaline Falls, WA

Live events coming up in Metaline Falls

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 7 days ago

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Live events are coming to Metaline Falls.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Metaline Falls:

Northeast Washington Farmers Market

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Popsicle Party

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Let’s end the summer reading program with a pop!! Popsicle, that is! At our final summer reading event, we will be announcing all of our age group winners and celebrating with fun prizes...

Live music at the fair!

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Starting at 6:00 while dinner is enjoyed we will be adding some lively music 🎶, smiles, laughter, anf fun with country and blues. Can’t wait to see you at our local country fair!

Metaline Falls Dispatch

Metaline Falls, WA
