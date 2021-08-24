Events on the Effie calendar
(EFFIE, MN) Live events are coming to Effie.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Effie:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN
We’ve brewed up a new pop-up coffee shop on Sunday mornings in August at Living Stones! We are serving free coffee from Duluth Coffee Company outside today between 8:00 and 9:30am. We want to be a...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama Township, MN 56669
Let's explore our Upper Midwest, with Voyageurs and Isle Royale National Parks and Superior National forest.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 5322 St. Mary’s Drive, Nett Lake, MN 55772
Visiting artists presents video and photography work that celebrate community. culture and artistry
