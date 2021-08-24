Cancel
Effie, MN

Events on the Effie calendar

Effie Post
 7 days ago

(EFFIE, MN) Live events are coming to Effie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Effie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3RIM_0bbPNfUS00

Grounded

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

We’ve brewed up a new pop-up coffee shop on Sunday mornings in August at Living Stones! We are serving free coffee from Duluth Coffee Company outside today between 8:00 and 9:30am. We want to be a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHlv3_0bbPNfUS00

Voyageurs and Isle Royale NPs and Superior Nat. Forest, with moderate hikes

Kabetogama, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama Township, MN 56669

Let's explore our Upper Midwest, with Voyageurs and Isle Royale National Parks and Superior National forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1nKZ_0bbPNfUS00

EXCHANGE TOUR - Artist Talk & Screening

Nett Lake, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5322 St. Mary’s Drive, Nett Lake, MN 55772

Visiting artists presents video and photography work that celebrate community. culture and artistry

