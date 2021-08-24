Events on the Flasher calendar

(FLASHER, ND) Live events are coming to Flasher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

BCBC Summer Series Round 6: Sunset Park Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The 6th and final race of the BCBC Summer Series is at Sunset Park in Mandan. We will have registration starting at 6pm, across from the skate park behind the Mandan Aquatic Center. It will be the...

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (Bismarck, ND) No Experience Necessary Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3903 State St, Bismarck, ND

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Sarah Hart Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck, ND

High school students! (Including graduated seniors) After their concert at Corpus Christi Saturday (8/28), Steve and Sarah will come to SNAC Sunday night! We will eat pizza and listen to their...

State Race Weekend Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2800 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND

AUGUST 27TH EARNED DOUBLE $20 Reg 5:30PM-7:00PM AUGUST 28TH STATE PRE-RACE $20 Reg 11:00AM-12:00PM AUGUST 29TH STATE FINAL TRIPLE $30 Reg 10:00AM-11:30AM

Adult Art Break Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 311 N Mandan St, Bismarck, ND

Each artist will paint a 16 x 20 acrylic painting - all supplies and instruction included - for $20 . This is a non alcohol event. https://ninabanina13.wixsite.com/artfromtheheart/book-online You...