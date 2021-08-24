Cancel
Flasher, ND

Events on the Flasher calendar

Posted by 
Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 7 days ago

(FLASHER, ND) Live events are coming to Flasher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXB5u_0bbPNa4p00

BCBC Summer Series Round 6: Sunset Park

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The 6th and final race of the BCBC Summer Series is at Sunset Park in Mandan. We will have registration starting at 6pm, across from the skate park behind the Mandan Aquatic Center. It will be the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb6tK_0bbPNa4p00

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (Bismarck, ND) No Experience Necessary

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3903 State St, Bismarck, ND

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrxRS_0bbPNa4p00

Sarah Hart

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck, ND

High school students! (Including graduated seniors) After their concert at Corpus Christi Saturday (8/28), Steve and Sarah will come to SNAC Sunday night! We will eat pizza and listen to their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rdt8_0bbPNa4p00

State Race Weekend

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2800 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND

AUGUST 27TH EARNED DOUBLE $20 Reg 5:30PM-7:00PM AUGUST 28TH STATE PRE-RACE $20 Reg 11:00AM-12:00PM AUGUST 29TH STATE FINAL TRIPLE $30 Reg 10:00AM-11:30AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tt2cO_0bbPNa4p00

Adult Art Break

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 311 N Mandan St, Bismarck, ND

Each artist will paint a 16 x 20 acrylic painting - all supplies and instruction included - for $20 . This is a non alcohol event. https://ninabanina13.wixsite.com/artfromtheheart/book-online You...

Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

