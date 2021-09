If you have ulcerative colitis (UC), feeling overly tired and fatigued may be more than just the aftermath of a long day. It could be a sign of anemia. Iron deficiency anemia is a condition in which a person doesn’t have enough iron in the body and, therefore can’t produce enough healthy red blood cells. It can be present in people who have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including UC and Crohn’s disease. In fact, a study published in the June 2020 issue of the journal Inflammatory Bowel Diseases found that more than half of people with conditions such as UC are anemic.