What's causing the worst die-off of manatees? Starvation from Florida ecosystem collapse

Manatees are having a hard time around Florida. Are we next? If we don’t pay attention to the lessons right in front of us, we could be. The FWC reports that between Jan. 1 and July 2 of this year, 841 manatee deaths were recorded. That’s more than died in all of 2013, which previously held the record for most annual manatee deaths at 830. What’s causing this, and what does it mean for us?