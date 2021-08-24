Cancel
Florida State

What's causing the worst die-off of manatees? Starvation from Florida ecosystem collapse

By Kevin Spear
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManatee deaths reported in the past half-century include nearly 5,000 from boat strikes, water structures and red tides. Across that span of mortalities tied to human activities, there has never been a die-off as gruesome as from December through May, when 677 carcasses were counted along Florida's east coast. Half were in Brevard County's portion of the Indian River, a coastal lagoon in biological collapse from pollution.

