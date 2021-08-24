Gatewood calendar: Events coming up

(GATEWOOD, MO) Gatewood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gatewood:

Visitation Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 N Thomasville Ave, Pocahontas, AR

Here is Thomas McDonald’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Thomas McDonald of Jonesboro, Arkansas, born in Lake City, Arkansas...

End Of Summer Fest Feat. Anthony Garner and Low On Lincolns!! Ravenden Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 496 Haas Rd, Ravenden Springs, AR

Alternative Country/Folk/Americana and Blues tunes as we party down and celebrate the end of summertime!!??? You may also like the following events from Kitchen Counter Acoustics

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Des Moines, IA 72529

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Cruisin' The Park 3rd annual "SUMMER of '69 CRUISE NIGHT" Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 Jefferson St, Doniphan, MO

Celebrate the swingin' sixties with us at our 3rd annual "SUMMER of '69 CRUISE NIGHT"....Lots of cool classic cars & trucks, good food & entertainment!!! Dress up in your best 60's attire & win...

Carter County School Readiness Event Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 29526 S Outer Rd 60, Ellsinore, MO

Please contact SCMCAA at 573-322-0270 to pre-register for this event. Continue reading