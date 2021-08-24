Hume events coming up

(HUME, CA) Live events are lining up on the Hume calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hume:

Luau Dinner Show featuring Jeremy "Elvis" Pearce Reedley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6414 South Pedersen Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654

Enjoy Live Music with Jeremy "Elvis" Pearce & a Luau themed dinner by Joe's Catering at KC's Ranch beautiful outdoor venue.

El Coyote Y Su Banda Tierra Sacrada Cutler, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 12255 Avenue 408, Cutler, CA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for El Coyote Y Su Banda Tierra Sacrada at Club Latino De Cutler in Cutler, CA, United States Of America on Sun, 29, Aug...

Annual YOGA RETREAT Miramonte, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 49716 CA-180, Miramonte, CA

Friday, August 27th – Sunday, August 29th, 2021 Relax, renew, rejuvenate, challenge yourself, grow your yoga practice, breathe, meditate, reflect, and enjoy a community of Yoginis during this...

Pedalgeddon and Big Cats Dunlap, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 38257 E Kings Canyon Rd, Dunlap, CA

Wine and Growlers charity event with music provided by Pedalgeddon

Grandparents Day Brunch Shopping Event & live music with John Pemberton Reedley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6414 South Pedersen Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654

Grandparent's Day Brunch, Shopping & Live Music with John Pemberton