Holstein, NE

Events on the Holstein calendar

Posted by 
Holstein Journal
 7 days ago

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Holstein is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Holstein area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKfOv_0bbPNOgD00

Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix-HPDE Race School, Racing, Time Trials, MPH-Hastings w\NASA RM Region

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Round 6 of the Spec Corvette Central Region 2021 schedule, hosted by NASA CR / RM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VanFh_0bbPNOgD00

Miles of Memories Country MusicFest

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A three-day celebration of traditional country music, with concerts, theme shows, barn dances, and fun for the entire family. 2014 headliners include Ron Williams, Eichor & Awe, Big Al Weekley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDCwn_0bbPNOgD00

Co-Ed State Softball Class E State

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Prairie Ridge Park, 3900 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

The Hastings/Adams County CVB is proud to once again welcome the USA Softball State Tournaments for Co-Ed State Softball. Hastings has been hosting the USA Softball State Tournaments for the past...

Central Region Round 6

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Round 6 of the Spec Corvette Central Region 2021 schedule, hosted by NASA CR / RM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRIGG_0bbPNOgD00

Mega Brain Kidz Club

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Improve your coding skills by working with Tumbleboards and Sphero Bots! Register online here: https:// wbr span hastingslibrary. wbr span librarymarket.c wbr span om/events/ wbr span...

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

