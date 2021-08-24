Live events coming up in Grenora

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are coming to Grenora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grenora:

Bakken X-Trek Obstacle Run Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 5906 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Tired of running the same Big Name Mud Run course in town after town, organizers in Williston decided what our community needed was something unique, homegrown--and hopefully a lot of fun! Something t

Visitation Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 112 4th St E, Williston, ND

Wayne L. Berosik, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center. Wayne’s...

Gettin' Outta Dodge at Little Egypt | Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest" Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"Saturday August 28th11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Raymond Family Community Center- Inside and outsideOver 70 crafters, bakers, boutiques, vendors, etc..11 Food...

Rotary Member BBQ Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Come join us at Davidson Park under the Rotary Pavilion for our annual membership BBQ! Bring a potential new Rotary member, friends, and family!!