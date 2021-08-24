Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grenora, ND

Live events coming up in Grenora

Posted by 
Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 7 days ago

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are coming to Grenora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grenora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q89Dz_0bbPNL2200

Bakken X-Trek Obstacle Run

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 5906 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Tired of running the same Big Name Mud Run course in town after town, organizers in Williston decided what our community needed was something unique, homegrown--and hopefully a lot of fun! Something t

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7inm_0bbPNL2200

Visitation

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 112 4th St E, Williston, ND

Wayne L. Berosik, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center. Wayne’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGfGi_0bbPNL2200

Gettin' Outta Dodge at Little Egypt | Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series

Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8phF_0bbPNL2200

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"Saturday August 28th11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Raymond Family Community Center- Inside and outsideOver 70 crafters, bakers, boutiques, vendors, etc..11 Food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvyGx_0bbPNL2200

Rotary Member BBQ

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Come join us at Davidson Park under the Rotary Pavilion for our annual membership BBQ! Bring a potential new Rotary member, friends, and family!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grenora News Watch

Grenora News Watch

Grenora, ND
9
Followers
175
Post
552
Views
ABOUT

With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Williston, ND
Government
City
Williston, ND
City
Grenora, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Raymond Family Community#Nd Come#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy