Color Green :: S/T EP

aquariumdrunkard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of their forthcoming full-length, slide into Color Green’s self-titled ep from last year; a laid back twenty minute ride harnessing the spirit of peak-era 70s coast and canyon. Bootcut tall tales dripping with pedal steel, lilting harmonies and an aching sense of wonder. Something they use to call ‘cosmic American music’.

