Color Green :: S/T EP

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has returned with the new song "Before You Gotta Go," a track from her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time. Whenever an argument with a significant other ends, there's a specific kind of warm light that breaks through the clouds while still catching the gloom of the fight. That's the color of "Before You Gotta Go;" it starts tentative and grows in warmth, Barnett's voice gloriously front and center in the windswept track. If all that wasn't lovely enough, the song also comes with a charming visualizer, streaming above. Things Take Time, Take Time drops November 12 via Mom + Pop. Listen to the album's annoucnement single "Rae Street" and check out her upcoming tour dates here.