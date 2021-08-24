If you’re against masks in NJ schools are you against democracy? (Opinion)
I know the knee-jerk reaction might be to be angry about this question but please hear me out. In a democracy we live with decisions made by voters every day. Each person gets a say in this society and we live with those consequences good or bad. Maybe you didn’t want a spending referendum passed in your school district but it passed anyway because most did. Maybe you didn’t want marijuana legalized in New Jersey but the vast majority of voters did.nj1015.com
