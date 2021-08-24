Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coin, IA

What’s up Coin: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 7 days ago

(COIN, IA) Live events are coming to Coin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMc1e_0bbPN8dq00

Lot # 7681 - HARVEST INTERNATIONAL H1072

Bedford, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View Harvest International H1072 Online Auctions In Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUIaZ_0bbPN8dq00

Shenandoah Garden City Farmers Market

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 12 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 11AMJune 9 - October 13, 2021Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM Location:North Side of Priest Park,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSTOI_0bbPN8dq00

Book Club, - Lied Public Library, Clarinda

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA

Join us at 5 pm at the Clarinda Library on the last Tuesday of the month for our Monthly Book Club discussion. August's book is "Please Look After Mom" by Kyung-Sook Shin. Stop by the library to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIhcU_0bbPN8dq00

CRHC Blood Drive

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 220 Essie Davison Dr, Clarinda, IA

*Please note, dates and times are subject to change* Save local lives through Clarinda Regional Health Center's Blood Drive, hosted by CRHC, and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center. LifeServe is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1werLN_0bbPN8dq00

Graves-Chapple Research Center Field Day

Rock Port, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 Hwy 136 E, Rock Port, MO

The Graves-Chapple Research Center will host its field day in person this year, on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event will run from 8:15 a.m. to noon and lunch will be provided.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coin Bulletin

Coin Bulletin

Coin, IA
11
Followers
194
Post
430
Views
ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Coin, IA
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Tractorhouse Com#Vin#Ia Join#Lifeserve Blood Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy