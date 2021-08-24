What’s up Coin: Local events calendar
(COIN, IA) Live events are coming to Coin.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
View Harvest International H1072 Online Auctions In Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Season:Summer Market Hours:June 12 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 11AMJune 9 - October 13, 2021Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM Location:North Side of Priest Park,
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA
Join us at 5 pm at the Clarinda Library on the last Tuesday of the month for our Monthly Book Club discussion. August's book is "Please Look After Mom" by Kyung-Sook Shin. Stop by the library to...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 220 Essie Davison Dr, Clarinda, IA
*Please note, dates and times are subject to change* Save local lives through Clarinda Regional Health Center's Blood Drive, hosted by CRHC, and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center. LifeServe is...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 201 Hwy 136 E, Rock Port, MO
The Graves-Chapple Research Center will host its field day in person this year, on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event will run from 8:15 a.m. to noon and lunch will be provided.
Comments / 0