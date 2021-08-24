Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Sizing nanoparticles using fluid-filled tubes

By University of Melbourne
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe functionality of nanoparticles in a host of applications, including drug delivery and nano-optics, is often dictated by their mass and size. Measuring these properties simultaneously for the same nanoparticle has also been challenging. Now scientists from the University of Melbourne and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered that...

#Particle#Mathematics#Nanoparticles#Mit#Nature Communications
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Experimental Confirmation of the Fundamental Principle of Wave-Particle Duality

Complementarity relation of wave-particle duality is analyzed quantitatively with entangled photons as path detectors. The twenty-first century has undoubtedly been the era of quantum science. Quantum mechanics was born in the early twentieth century and has been used to develop unprecedented technologies which include quantum information, quantum communication, quantum metrology, quantum imaging, and quantum sensing. However, in quantum science, there are still unresolved and even inapprehensible issues like wave-particle duality and complementarity, superposition of wave functions, wave function collapse after quantum measurement, wave function entanglement of the composite wave function, etc.
AstronomyPhys.org

An accidental discovery hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects

Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought. A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3—nicknamed "The Accident"—came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.
ChemistryCosmos

Simple chemistry could do away with chocolate’s temper trap

To make chocolate glossy, producers spend a lot of time and energy tempering it. But the addition of a couple of common chemicals found in our food could do away with the tempering process, according to new research in Nature Communications. Just like salt and ice, the cocoa butter in...
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories

The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
Sciencechemistryworld.com

Neural network scours vast chemical space to design drug-delivering peptides

Large biomolecule drugs’ great promise is held back because it’s hard to get them into cells – but now US researchers have used machine learning to tackle this problem. They developed Peptimizer, a machine learning model that designs cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) that improve oligonucleotide drug delivery into cells 50-fold. The...
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Brain-Inspired Electronics: An Artificial Ionic Neuron for Tomorrow’s Electronic Memories

Brain-inspired electronics are the subject of intense research. Scientists from CNRS and the Ecole Normale Supérieure – PSL have theorized how to develop artificial neurons using, as nerve cells, ions to carry the information. Their work, published in Science on August 6, 2021, reports that devices made of a single layer of water transporting ions within graphene nanoslits have the same transmission capacity as a neuron.
Public HealthPhys.org

Manufacturing the nanoparticle ingredient for Australian-made COVID tests

As Australia's national COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues and the threat of new and existing global variants looms, rapid testing remains essential for identification, contact tracing and containment of infection. Our research team, with the support of our Australian collaborators, are close to completing a year-long quest to develop commercial quantities...
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Exploring the Quantitative Limits of Light–Matter Coupling at the Nanoscale

Combined theoretical and experimental work provides general quantitative limits to light-matter coupling in nanophotonic devices. The interplay between light and matter encompasses a stunning spectrum of phenomena, from photosynthesis to the captivating colors of rainbows and butterfly wings. Diverse as these manifestations may be, they involve very weak light-matter coupling — in essence, light interacts with the material system but does not change its basic properties. A distinctively different set of phenomena arises, however, for systems that are artificially engineered to maximize light-matter coupling. Then intriguing quantum states can emerge that are neither light nor matter, but a hybrid of the two. Such states are of high interest from a fundamental point of view as well as for creating novel functionalities, for instance for enabling interactions between photons. The strongest couplings to date have been realized with semiconductor materials confined to tiny photonic cavities. In these devices, the coupling is typically increased by making the cavity ever smaller. But even if associated fabrication challenges can be addressed, the approach is about to encounter fundamental physical limits, as a team led by Professors Giacomo Scalari and Jérôme Faist in the Departement of Physics at ETH Zurich report in a paper published on August 9, 2021, in Nature Photonics. With this work, they set quantitative limits to the miniaturization of such nanophotonic devices.
EngineeringAPS Physics

3D-Printed Components for Cold Atoms

Researchers demonstrate lighter, smaller optics and vacuum components for cold-atom experiments that they hope could enable the development of portable quantum technologies. Somaya Madkhaly of the University of Nottingham, UK, and her colleagues are on a mission to build compact equipment for quantum technologies. Ideally, such devices will be small, lightweight, and robust so that they could be used anywhere, anytime—unlike current lab-based systems, which are far from being portable. The team recently demonstrated a 3D-printed vacuum chamber that is 70% lighter than a standard vacuum chamber, something that they say could help reduce the size and weight of systems that use such chambers. Now they have used 3D-printed parts to demonstrate a compact magneto-optical trap—the starting point for many quantum technologies as well as cold-atom experiments [1].
Engineeringtechxplore.com

A tactile sensing mechanism for soft robotic fingers

In recent years, numerous roboticists worldwide have been trying to develop robotic systems that can artificially replicate the human sense of touch. In addition, they have been trying to create increasingly realistic and advanced bionic limbs and humanoid robots, using soft materials instead of rigid structures. Despite their texture-related advantages,...
EngineeringScientist

Technique Talk: Redefining Mouse Transgenesis with CRISPR-Cas Technology

CRISPR-Cas technology has radically changed how transgenic models are created. Through CRISPR approaches, researchers have pioneered how to create complex animal models, including long cassette knock-ins and conditional knockout mouse models. Techniques such as Easi (Efficient Additions with ssDNA Inserts)-CRISPR and GONAD (Genome editing via Oviductal Nucleic Acids Delivery) have become prevalent for animal transgenesis.
Economypv-magazine.com

Double-layered anti-reflective coating for heterojunction solar cells

Researchers from Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) in South Korea have developed an a. nti-reflective coating for silicon heterojunction solar cells that can purportedly improve lower short-circuit current (Jsc), which is one of their well-known weaknesses. The scientists said that heterojunction cells based on thin wafers have low absorption efficiency in the...
WildlifePhys.org

High resolution image of Arabidopsis photosynthesis machine

For the first time, Umeå researchers have, with the help of cryogenic electron microscopy, succeeded in producing a high-resolution image of photosystem II—the central complex of photosynthesis—of the model plant Arabidopsis. The enormous complex is responsible for the vital oxygen production in photosynthesis that once made life possible on our planet. The study is published in Scientific Reports.
IndustryPhys.org

Cross-pollinating physicists use novel technique to improve the design of facilities that aim to harvest fusion energy

Physicists are like bees—they can cross-pollinate, taking ideas from one area and using them to develop breakthroughs in other areas. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have transferred a technique from one realm of plasma physics to another to enable the more efficient design of powerful magnets for doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks. Such magnets confine and control plasma, the fourth state of matter that makes up 99 percent of the visible universe and fuels fusion reactions.
AstronomyHPCwire

LLNL Scientists Use WRF to Simulate Nuclear Cloud Rise

Aug. 16, 2021 — For decades, understanding the behavior of a nuclear mushroom cloud was done with careful analysis of observations made during the testing era. Old photos, outdated film and incomplete weather data made precise calculations difficult. Now, with results published in Atmospheric Environment, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are improving our understanding of nuclear cloud rise using a widely adopted and strongly validated weather modeling tool.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Biosensor permits ultra-fast and cheap detection of SARS-CoV-2

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have stimulated innovation on several fronts. One is the development of low-cost methods of clinical diagnosis. Genosensors are a case in point. Based on nucleic acids that detect simple complementary DNA or RNA sequences, genosensors are biosensors that make possible mass testing for immediate and sensitive testing of genetic material.
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural, microstructural, magnetic and electromagnetic absorption properties of spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes/barium hexaferrite (MWCNTs/BaFeO) hybrid

Microwave absorption properties were systematically studied for synthesised barium hexaferrite (BaFe12O19) nanoparticles and spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) hybrid. BaFe12O19 nanoparticles were synthesised by a high energy ball milling (HEBM) followed by sintering at 1400 °C and structural, electromagnetic and microwave characteristics have been scrutinized thoroughly. The sintered powders were then used as a catalyst to synthesise spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid via the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) process. The materials were then incorporated into epoxy resin to fabricate single-layer composite structures with a thickness of 2 mm. The composite of BaFe12O19 nanoparticles showed a minimum reflection loss is − 3.58 dB and no has an absorption bandwidth while the spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid showed the highest microwave absorption of more than 99.9%, with a minimum reflection loss of − 43.99 dB and an absorption bandwidth of 2.56 GHz. This indicates that spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid is a potential microwave absorber for microwave applications in X and Ku bands.

