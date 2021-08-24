Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leadore, ID

Events on the Leadore calendar

Posted by 
Leadore News Beat
Leadore News Beat
 7 days ago

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Leadore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leadore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KnSK_0bbPN46w00

Visitation

Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 531 Hwy 93 S, Challis, ID

Here is William Wallace James’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Wallace James of Challis, Idaho, who passed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXQez_0bbPN46w00

Salmon River Rafting Adventure

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

My1FitLife Salmon Whitewater Rafting Adventure Known as the “River of No Return” by early explorers, the Salmon is a big mountain river. It has big water with spring flows rivaling that of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvVUy_0bbPN46w00

Lemhi County Fair

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am Jr.Livestock Market Swine Show - Livestock Barn 10.00 am Exhibit and Commercial Buildings Open 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Pressure Canner Gauge Testing -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMZyg_0bbPN46w00

Summer Concert Series

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID

We are throwing the doors open to the church and inviting everyone to come on down for Contemporary Christian and Classic Rock music by our own Church Street Band! Bring your family and friends...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Leadore News Beat

Leadore News Beat

Leadore, ID
4
Followers
163
Post
110
Views
ABOUT

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Leadore, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Commercial Real Estate#Rock Music#Contemporary Christian#Church Street Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy