Events on the Leadore calendar

(LEADORE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Leadore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leadore area:

Visitation Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 531 Hwy 93 S, Challis, ID

Here is William Wallace James’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Wallace James of Challis, Idaho, who passed...

Salmon River Rafting Adventure Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

My1FitLife Salmon Whitewater Rafting Adventure Known as the “River of No Return” by early explorers, the Salmon is a big mountain river. It has big water with spring flows rivaling that of...

Lemhi County Fair Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am Jr.Livestock Market Swine Show - Livestock Barn 10.00 am Exhibit and Commercial Buildings Open 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Pressure Canner Gauge Testing -

Summer Concert Series Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID

We are throwing the doors open to the church and inviting everyone to come on down for Contemporary Christian and Classic Rock music by our own Church Street Band! Bring your family and friends...