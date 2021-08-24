Cancel
Fossil study gets to the root of Earth's early plants

By University of Edinburgh
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3D model of a 400-million-year-old fossil has shed light on an enduring mystery about how some of Earth's first plants evolved and helped make the planet liveable. The model reveals how one of the earliest form of roots developed during the Early Devonian period, a key era when plants began to spread across land.

