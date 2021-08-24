Cancel
San Simeon, CA

San Simeon events coming up

Posted by 
San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 7 days ago

(SAN SIMEON, CA) San Simeon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Simeon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2QEx_0bbPN2LU00

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours

San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQw7U_0bbPN2LU00

Friday Twilight Concert Series

Harmony, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3255 Harmony Valley Rd, Harmony, CA

Friday Twilight Concert Series: Summer 2021 Fridays May 28-September 3, 2021 from 5-7pm Get ready to enjoy live music from the best local talent on our spacious patio every Friday night! That’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLlH5_0bbPN2LU00

Cambria Farmers' Market

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Friday, 2:30PM - 5:30PM Winter: Friday, 2:30PM - 5PM Location:Veteran's Hall parking lot at 1000 Main Street in Cambria's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dW52I_0bbPN2LU00

True Zion - Live Outside Series

Cayucos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 171 North Ocean Avenue, Cayucos, CA 93430

Join us for the Live Outside Concert Series at Schooners! 6-8 PM. Food. Drinks. Free Entry. All ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFBvS_0bbPN2LU00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BEACH BUMS - CAYUCOS

Cayucos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 10 North Ocean Avenue, ##212, Cayucos, CA 93430

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

