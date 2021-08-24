San Simeon events coming up

(SAN SIMEON, CA) San Simeon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Simeon area:

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

Friday Twilight Concert Series Harmony, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3255 Harmony Valley Rd, Harmony, CA

Friday Twilight Concert Series: Summer 2021 Fridays May 28-September 3, 2021 from 5-7pm Get ready to enjoy live music from the best local talent on our spacious patio every Friday night! That’s...

Cambria Farmers' Market Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Friday, 2:30PM - 5:30PM Winter: Friday, 2:30PM - 5PM Location:Veteran's Hall parking lot at 1000 Main Street in Cambria's

True Zion - Live Outside Series Cayucos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 171 North Ocean Avenue, Cayucos, CA 93430

Join us for the Live Outside Concert Series at Schooners! 6-8 PM. Food. Drinks. Free Entry. All ages!

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BEACH BUMS - CAYUCOS Cayucos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 10 North Ocean Avenue, ##212, Cayucos, CA 93430

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.