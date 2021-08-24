Live events on the horizon in Paynes Creek

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paynes Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paynes Creek area:

Red Bluff Gun Show Red Bluff, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 650 Antelope Blvd, Red Bluff, CA

The Red Bluff Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Red Bluff, CA. This Red Bluff gun show is held at ehama District Fairgrounds and hosted by D&S Productions. All federal, state and...

2021 Never Forgotten Games Anderson, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1890 Briggs St, Anderson, CA

August 28th, 2021 at the Shasta District Fair and Event Center The Never Forgotten Games is a functional fitness event held in Northern California, hosted by the Redding Peace Officers’...

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training- ASIST Red Bluff, CA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 780 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff, CA 96080

ASIST saves lives. Anyone can make a difference. Attend our 2-day workshop to learn and practice a life-saving suicide intervention model.

Story Hour Red Bluff, CA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for Turn the Page and First Five’s story time! There will be a free book provided by first five!

Paint Party, "The Wave" Cottonwood, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 17590 Dolores Dr, Cottonwood, CA

2nd option. "Ocean Wave” Paint Party Friday, August 27th @ 6:30 – 8:30, doors open at 6:15 Players Pizza, Anderson **Arrive early and enjoy dinner! **Please contact us if you have groups of 3 or...