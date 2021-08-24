Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paynes Creek, CA

Live events on the horizon in Paynes Creek

Posted by 
Paynes Creek News Beat
Paynes Creek News Beat
 7 days ago

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paynes Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paynes Creek area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsNHI_0bbPMxEv00

Red Bluff Gun Show

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 650 Antelope Blvd, Red Bluff, CA

The Red Bluff Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Red Bluff, CA. This Red Bluff gun show is held at ehama District Fairgrounds and hosted by D&S Productions. All federal, state and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h86AU_0bbPMxEv00

2021 Never Forgotten Games

Anderson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1890 Briggs St, Anderson, CA

August 28th, 2021 at the Shasta District Fair and Event Center The Never Forgotten Games is a functional fitness event held in Northern California, hosted by the Redding Peace Officers’...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiumk_0bbPMxEv00

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training- ASIST

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 780 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff, CA 96080

ASIST saves lives. Anyone can make a difference. Attend our 2-day workshop to learn and practice a life-saving suicide intervention model.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPAT7_0bbPMxEv00

Story Hour

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for Turn the Page and First Five’s story time! There will be a free book provided by first five!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzKIZ_0bbPMxEv00

Paint Party, "The Wave"

Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 17590 Dolores Dr, Cottonwood, CA

2nd option. "Ocean Wave” Paint Party Friday, August 27th @ 6:30 – 8:30, doors open at 6:15 Players Pizza, Anderson **Arrive early and enjoy dinner! **Please contact us if you have groups of 3 or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek, CA
16
Followers
208
Post
793
Views
ABOUT

With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paynes Creek, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Red Bluff, CA
Local
California Government
City
Cottonwood, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Red Bluff Gun Show#D S Productions#Asist#Players Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy