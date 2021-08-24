Norman James Olsen – Cache Valley Daily

December 27, 1929 – August 19, 2021 (age 91) Norman James Olsen, 91, passed away on August 19, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1929 the sixth of seven children of David LeRoy and Marion L. Olsen in Young Ward. Dad grew up in Young Ward and worked on the family farm with his siblings. He attended and graduated from schools in Cache Valley and attended USU where he received an associates degree in Mechanics. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War from 1951-53. After his honorable discharge, he returned home where he met and married JoAnn Law Olsen in the Logan Temple. She preceded him in death and he was very anxious to join her these past 8 1/2 years. We are very grateful to all of the EMT’s and medical personnel who took care of Dad in these past 3 1/2 days and over the last 8 years.