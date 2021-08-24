Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

Live events Soda Springs — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 7 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WapME_0bbPMvTT00

Public Tour - Come Check Out Truckee Roundhouse Makerspace

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 12116 Chandelle Way Suite E3, Truckee, CA

If you're interested in seeing and learning what the Truckee Roundhouse Makerspace does, then come and join us for a tour of the space! In the tour you will learn about the equipment that we have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWWsY_0bbPMvTT00

Enrollment for Fall 21-22 GV Tahoe School: Parent Information Meeting

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 908 Northstar Dr, Truckee, CA

Now Enrolling TK-6th grade for the 2021-2022 School year at the Golden Valley Tahoe School. Learn about Public Waldorf Education and how the curriculum honors childhood and nature. To RSVP visit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9vRC_0bbPMvTT00

Truckee Town Council, Redevelopment Successor Agency, and Financing Authority Meetings

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Agenda Click here for Additional Information and Public Comment. You can view the meeting while it is happening from your home computer. Click here while the meeting is taking place to view it...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIXPg_0bbPMvTT00

The Dark Skies Cosmoarium

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 5001 Northstar Dr, Truckee, CA

The Cosmoarium is star gazing under the starry skies of Lake Tahoe. "One day everyone will walk out under a starry sky they understand" Have an issue with this listing? Report it here.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqGSt_0bbPMvTT00

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 11509 Northwoods Blvd, Truckee, CA

Tahoe Donner members and employees are invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic outside of Northwoods Clubhouse. We ask that all attending please wear a mask. More Info. https://bit.ly/3iHPvRC...

Learn More

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs, CA
With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

