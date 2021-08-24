Live events on the horizon in Geneseo
(GENESEO, KS) Geneseo is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Geneseo area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 301 S Main St, McPherson, KS
MARKET MANIA OPEN AIR FLEA MARKET is on Facebook. To connect with MARKET MANIA OPEN AIR FLEA MARKET, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 109 E. First Street, Hoisington, KS 67544
AWR Pro Wrestling is back in Hoisington with a special event benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1541 Svensk Rd, Lindsborg, KS
4-Person Scramble - Saturday and Sunday Morning Individual Stroke Play - Sunday Afternoon Register now before it fills up: https://osimemorial.com/dir/events/osi-memorial/ ✅ Beer. Lots of beer for...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 102 North Main Street, Lindsborg, KS 67456
Bethany College Reunion for the Classes of 1990, 1991 and Friends
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 212 S Main St, Lindsborg, KS
Rodger Gerberding of Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be the Artist-in-Residence, along with grandson, Kellen Rief, on Sunday, August 1st to Saturday August 28 at the Red Barn Studio. This August in...
