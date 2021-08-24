Cancel
Geneseo, KS

Live events on the horizon in Geneseo

Geneseo Digest
 7 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Geneseo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Geneseo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILZuJ_0bbPMuak00

MARKET MANIA OPEN AIR FLEA MARKET

McPherson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 S Main St, McPherson, KS

MARKET MANIA OPEN AIR FLEA MARKET is on Facebook. To connect with MARKET MANIA OPEN AIR FLEA MARKET, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15n3cj_0bbPMuak00

AWR: Great American Brawl

Hoisington, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 109 E. First Street, Hoisington, KS 67544

AWR Pro Wrestling is back in Hoisington with a special event benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrSfx_0bbPMuak00

ÖSI Memorial Golf Tournament

Lindsborg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1541 Svensk Rd, Lindsborg, KS

4-Person Scramble - Saturday and Sunday Morning Individual Stroke Play - Sunday Afternoon Register now before it fills up: https://osimemorial.com/dir/events/osi-memorial/ ✅ Beer. Lots of beer for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HA8wL_0bbPMuak00

Bethany College 30 year Reunion

Lindsborg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 North Main Street, Lindsborg, KS 67456

Bethany College Reunion for the Classes of 1990, 1991 and Friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foHQP_0bbPMuak00

Rodger Gerberding, Artist In Residence

Lindsborg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 212 S Main St, Lindsborg, KS

Rodger Gerberding of Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be the Artist-in-Residence, along with grandson, Kellen Rief, on Sunday, August 1st to Saturday August 28 at the Red Barn Studio. This August in...

Comments / 0

 

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
3
Followers
193
Post
158
Views
ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

