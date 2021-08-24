Live events coming up in Beverly
(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Beverly area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 8634 Rd U NW, Quincy, WA
Sean Curkendall will be at Beaumont Cellars! Bring chairs or make reservations at (509) 717-8885. Tickets at the door. $15
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 754 Silica Road Northwest, George, WA 98848
There is 65 artist playing this festival, among them are Tiesto, the Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi and Felix Cartal!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 PM
Address: 840 Cowboy Lane, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 409 S. Main, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 201 Ruby Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Ellensburg.This will be an in-person concert with live music.
Comments / 0