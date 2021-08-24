Boles calendar: What's coming up

(BOLES, AR) Live events are coming to Boles.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

Back Porch Picnic Hatfield, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Back Porch Picnic happens once a year at the close of summer. It is a time of great fun and fellowship as we eat together, play games, and hear lots of laughter. This year we will be having a...

Sebastian County Fair Greenwood, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 E Knoxville St, Greenwood, AR

The Sebastian County Fair is a family friendly event. Come out and see a pageant, livestock show, or tour the exhibits. Johnson Brothers carnival will provide fun rides and games for all ages. The...

Maker Time! Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 E Ave C, Heavener, OK

Make time to be creative with our Maker Space Cart every week on Tuesday! https://www.seolibraries.com/events/month/2021/08?branches%5B96%5D=96

Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 9th St, Mena, AR

Contact:AA information, call Bill S. 479-243-9621 or John 479-243-0297 Location: Enter the 9th St. door, Fox Hall

Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3877 AR-88, Mena, AR

46th Annual Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Join in the fun as 200 street rods and hot rods descend on the small quaint town of Mena, Arkansas in the Ouachita Mountains. You won't want to miss out on...