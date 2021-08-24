Cancel
Lottie, LA

What’s up Lottie: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 7 days ago

(LOTTIE, LA) Lottie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhjoH_0bbPMrwZ00

Cajun Heritage RV Park /Basin Street Band

Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2026 Atchafalaya River Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA

Cajun Heritage RV Park /Basin Street Band at Cajun Heritage RV Park, 2026 ATCHAFALAYA RIVER HWY, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, Breaux Bridge, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r5fG_0bbPMrwZ00

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash

New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSk5s_0bbPMrwZ00

Bourré at The Brewery

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana, and a great way to meet the locals. Every Sunday play this trick-taking card game at Bayou Teche Brewing. Click the button below to learn more. \n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjdcq_0bbPMrwZ00

Margaret & Marguerite Suprise 40th All Black Birthday Party

Saint Martinville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Isadore Drive, Saint Martinville, LA 70582

Everyone must wear Black If you didn’t buy a ticket and your name isn’t on the list you can not attend!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPMND_0bbPMrwZ00

Hangin' on the Bayou

Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 110 N Main St, Breaux Bridge, LA

Join us August 28th on the banks of the Bayou Teche in St. Martinville for Hangin' on the Bayou! Car, truck, bike and ratrod show. Gates open at 8:00am.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Lottie Post

Lottie Post

Lottie, LA
With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

