What’s up Lottie: Local events calendar

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

Cajun Heritage RV Park /Basin Street Band Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2026 Atchafalaya River Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA

Cajun Heritage RV Park /Basin Street Band at Cajun Heritage RV Park, 2026 ATCHAFALAYA RIVER HWY, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, Breaux Bridge, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.

Bourré at The Brewery Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana, and a great way to meet the locals. Every Sunday play this trick-taking card game at Bayou Teche Brewing. Click the button below to learn more.



Margaret & Marguerite Suprise 40th All Black Birthday Party Saint Martinville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Isadore Drive, Saint Martinville, LA 70582

Everyone must wear Black If you didn’t buy a ticket and your name isn’t on the list you can not attend!!

Hangin' on the Bayou Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 110 N Main St, Breaux Bridge, LA

Join us August 28th on the banks of the Bayou Teche in St. Martinville for Hangin' on the Bayou! Car, truck, bike and ratrod show. Gates open at 8:00am.