Logan, UT

Ethel Mae Manning Firth – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthel Mae Manning Firth passed away at the age of 98 on August 21, 2021 at her home in Bothwell Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 30th,1922, in Logan, Utah to LeRoy Wilcox Manning and Vida Ericksen Manning. She grew up on a farm just North of Garland with 4 brothers and 2 sisters, Melvin, Glen, David, Earl, Marie and Dorothy. It was a young girl’s dream, roaming the hills picking buttercups, swimming in and ice skating on the canal. She and her brothers and sisters walked 5 miles to school every day.

