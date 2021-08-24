Cancel
Tower City Daily

Tower City events coming up

Tower City Daily
Tower City Daily
 7 days ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Tower City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tower City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZ5NB_0bbPMnet00

Unseen's Fall Fire

West Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3150 Sheyenne Street, West Fargo, ND 58078

Join us for a night of music and highlights of anti-trafficking wins from this last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0bbPMnet00

Nome Schoolhouse Dinner | August 27, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us Friday, August 27th, 2021 for Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse. A wine pairing dinner featuring the culinary talent of our very own Nome Schoolhouse Chef, Elizabeth Perleberg with wines from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HS7yP_0bbPMnet00

Focus Groups

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 138 3rd St NW, Valley City, ND

We want to hear from you! Please join us for ONE of FOUR Focus Group conversations as our Capital Appeal Consultant, Pastor Blair gets to know Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Your input is valued as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cwsmw_0bbPMnet00

Club Member Trap Night

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Bring some shells we have the clays. The club will provide something on the grill. You may also like the following events from Enderlin/Sheldon Wildlife Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8orm_0bbPMnet00

BCBSND Company Picnic at Bonanzaville

West Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1351 Main Avenue West, West Fargo, ND 58078

Join us as we celebrate our employees with a trip to Bonanzaville on September 16th!

