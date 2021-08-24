Cancel
Tilden, TX

Live events on the horizon in Tilden

Tilden News Alert
(TILDEN, TX) Tilden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tilden:

2021 South Texas Double Trouble Steer & Heifer Show

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 561 Farm to Market Road 3350, Jourdanton, TX 78026

2021 South Texas Double Trouble Steer & Heifer Show - Atascosa 4-H Fundraiser

Honky Tonk Hissy Fit

George West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 304 Houston St, George West, TX

Honky Tonk Hissy Fit ---A heap of hilarity with a whole lot of heart! About this Event Most of the original 2019 "Doublewide" cast are reprising their roles, and they hail from local Live Oak...

Open Sanctuary Prayer Ministry — Cowboy Fellowship

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Please join us for prayer groups in the sanctuary. Leader: Heather Covington

ABOUT

With Tilden News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

