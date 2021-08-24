Live events Capay — what’s coming up

(CAPAY, CA) Capay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Capay area:

20th Annual Taste of Capay Platinum Anniversary Capay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 16628 County Road 81, Capay, CA 95607

20th Anniversary! Proceeds from the event will go towards the Career Technical Education Building and Program at Esparto High School.

Pick Your Own Bouquet Experience Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694

A unique experience with space to connect with nature and take home a fresh bouquet or bucket of flowers.

DD James QUAD Live at Taber Ranch Vineyards Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA

Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s and 80s acoustic rock music. Enjoy California wines in a beautiful setting and upgrade your weekend! This is a special event...

Tom Petty Tribute Band The Refugees Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters, CA 95694

Presenting The Refugees, an amazing Tom Petty Tribute band. Join us for a great night on the river with Excellent Food and Drinks

An evening of Cocktails and Conjuring with Larry Wilson Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694

Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.