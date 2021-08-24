Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capay, CA

Live events Capay — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 7 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) Capay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Capay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12g6tr_0bbPMhMX00

20th Annual Taste of Capay Platinum Anniversary

Capay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 16628 County Road 81, Capay, CA 95607

20th Anniversary! Proceeds from the event will go towards the Career Technical Education Building and Program at Esparto High School.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d18H8_0bbPMhMX00

Pick Your Own Bouquet Experience

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694

A unique experience with space to connect with nature and take home a fresh bouquet or bucket of flowers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJCqU_0bbPMhMX00

DD James QUAD Live at Taber Ranch Vineyards

Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA

Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s and 80s acoustic rock music. Enjoy California wines in a beautiful setting and upgrade your weekend! This is a special event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AfuG_0bbPMhMX00

Tom Petty Tribute Band The Refugees

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters, CA 95694

Presenting The Refugees, an amazing Tom Petty Tribute band. Join us for a great night on the river with Excellent Food and Drinks

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pagz9_0bbPMhMX00

An evening of Cocktails and Conjuring with Larry Wilson

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694

Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
10
Followers
199
Post
417
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Capay, CA
Local
California Government
City
Winters, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Esparto High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy