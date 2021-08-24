Live events Capay — what’s coming up
(CAPAY, CA) Capay has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Capay area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 16628 County Road 81, Capay, CA 95607
20th Anniversary! Proceeds from the event will go towards the Career Technical Education Building and Program at Esparto High School.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694
A unique experience with space to connect with nature and take home a fresh bouquet or bucket of flowers.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA
Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s and 80s acoustic rock music. Enjoy California wines in a beautiful setting and upgrade your weekend! This is a special event...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters, CA 95694
Presenting The Refugees, an amazing Tom Petty Tribute band. Join us for a great night on the river with Excellent Food and Drinks
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694
Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.
