Reddick Guitars Introduces the Voyager Modular Guitar
After years of development, Reddick Guitars is releasing the patented Voyager Modular Guitar, which represents a significant step forward in electric guitar technology. Voyager features interchangeable pickup and control modules, which swap in seconds, onstage and tool-free, without the need to mute the amplifier. This eliminates the need for a player to bring multiple guitars to a gig or session in order to access a range of tones, making it ideal for players who perform a variety of styles.www.premierguitar.com
