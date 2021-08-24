Cancel
Guitar

Reddick Guitars Introduces the Voyager Modular Guitar

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of development, Reddick Guitars is releasing the patented Voyager Modular Guitar, which represents a significant step forward in electric guitar technology. Voyager features interchangeable pickup and control modules, which swap in seconds, onstage and tool-free, without the need to mute the amplifier. This eliminates the need for a player to bring multiple guitars to a gig or session in order to access a range of tones, making it ideal for players who perform a variety of styles.

Electric Guitar
Guitar
