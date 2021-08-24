Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch: Maya And The Three Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Gorgeous Animated Series

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s unstoppable quest to conquer the entire film and television sphere was always going to see the company leaning harder in the direction of animation eventually, and 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for the platform in that regard. Admittedly, the streamer’s three major animated features released...

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Sony Pictures Animation#Mitchells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Pierce Brosnan Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Pierce Brosnan will obviously be eternally grateful for what the role of James Bond did for his career, especially when he was forced to turn it down once before when he couldn’t get out of his contract for Remington Steele back in the 1980s, which opened the door for the criminally underrated Timothy Dalton era.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Actor Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan to Star in Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame will team up for “Cuckoo,” an upcoming horror movie from Neon. Tilman Singer is writing and directing the film, which begins production in 2022. Additional cast members include Sofia Boutella (“Atomic Blonde”), Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani. “Cuckoo” marks Singer’s sophomore feature following the supernatural thriller “Luz.” Neon, the financier of the film, didn’t provide a single detail about the movie, except that it falls in the horror genre. Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment will serve as producers, along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria...
Moviesthefocus.news

Who voices Vivo character Rosa? Netflix movie's cast explored

Animated film Vivo has been added to Netflix with audiences curious to know who is behind the film’s voice cast. We explore who the voice behind Vivo character Rosa is. Who is the actress behind Vivo’s Rosa character?. The story of Vivo follows a music-loving kinkajou named Vivo on a...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix presents trailer and date of the animated reboot of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Netflix strong bet on the franchise Masters of the Universe; so much so, that the recently released animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation As a sequel, now we must add the next premiere of the reboot of the original 80s series with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a reimagining that bets on CGI animation current with a lot of changes, apparently, both aesthetic and plot. This is how he has presented it Netflix Futures, also confirming its premiere date on the streaming platform: September 16, 2021.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bridgerton was overshadowed by an Amazon Prime series

When Bridgerton premiered on Netflix, not even the producers themselves would have imagined such success: in just 28 days it garnered 82 million viewings, thus surpassing major productions such as The Witcher. Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, this strip is about to premiere its second season, which will have Jonathan Bailey as the exclusive protagonist.
TV & Videosgazettereview.com

Netflix Australia – Everything Coming and Leaving In August 2021

Netflix is adding new content throughout the month of August, including films and series. For Australia and other parts of the world, the additions have already started. Here is what’s coming to the service this month (lists from Gizmodo AU and Business Insider Australia):. Original Series. August 3. Top Secret...
Moviesbookriot.com

Every Bookish Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2021

Sometimes I prefer to watch a book, you know? Last week, Netflix announced their fall lineup of original movies; these are the ones based on books. Worth, Directed by Sara Colangelo (September 3) Michael Keaton plays Ken Feinberg, the man in charge of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, in this...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has New Cowboy Show Coming, Watch the Trailer

Netflix has a new cowboy-themed show coming soon, but it's not the western adventure you might expect. From the looks of it, How to Be a Cowboy is framed like a reality show starring ranch manager, rodeo star and social media sensation Dale Brisby. The show premieres on Sept. 1, 2021.
Behind Viral VideosSFGate

Here's why this parody Netflix site is going viral

Have you ever seen the movie “Angels with Filthy Souls”? Starring Ralph Foody and Michael Guido, the black-and-white gangster flick is responsible for one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history: “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”. More for you. The best streaming services in 2021, and why. Odds...
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Who Is He, Really? Official Trailer for Netflix's Mysterious 'Clickbait

"What are you actually doing to find him?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a mysterious, intriguing thriller mini-series titled Clickbait, directed by filmmaker Brad Anderson (of Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th St, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut). Even though it's a series, this trailer plays like a feature film trailer, and sets up a story that seems like a story from a movie extended into 8 episodes for Netflix. When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why. "Victim or Suspect? Crime or Conspiracy? Innocent or Guilty?" This stars Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Jaylin Fletcher, Camaron Engels, Jessica Collins, Betty Gabriel, Motell Gyn Foster, Abraham Lim, and Daniel Henshall. It all seems pretty obvious from this trailer what's going on - he's really a shady guy, his family refuses to believe it, someone he hurt is trying to play a game to wake people up and make everyone learn a lesson. Are there more crazy twists than that? We'll have to watch to find out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy