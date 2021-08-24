Watch: Maya And The Three Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Gorgeous Animated Series

"What are you actually doing to find him?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a mysterious, intriguing thriller mini-series titled Clickbait, directed by filmmaker Brad Anderson (of Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th St, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut). Even though it's a series, this trailer plays like a feature film trailer, and sets up a story that seems like a story from a movie extended into 8 episodes for Netflix. When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why. "Victim or Suspect? Crime or Conspiracy? Innocent or Guilty?" This stars Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Jaylin Fletcher, Camaron Engels, Jessica Collins, Betty Gabriel, Motell Gyn Foster, Abraham Lim, and Daniel Henshall. It all seems pretty obvious from this trailer what's going on - he's really a shady guy, his family refuses to believe it, someone he hurt is trying to play a game to wake people up and make everyone learn a lesson. Are there more crazy twists than that? We'll have to watch to find out.