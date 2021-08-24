Cancel
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight events coming up

Searchlight News Beat
Searchlight News Beat
 7 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

Dry Heat In Tango's Lounge Tropicana Laughlin, NV

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2121 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Explore all upcoming tango events in Laughlin A F B, find information & tickets for upcoming tango events happening in Laughlin A F B.

Brian Regan

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2121 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Brian Regan will be live in The Pavilion Theater at Tropicana Laughlin on Saturday, August 28, 2021! Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling him, “The...

Kids Cafe

Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV

Free meals are provided in the Searchlight Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday -Thursday from 2:30 - 4:30pm. Food is provided by Three Square.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

American Red Cross Blood Drive. To schedule your appointment or for more information please log on to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Kansas City to Harrah’s Laughlin (Aug-30) (Charter)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight, NV
With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

