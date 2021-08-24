Witter events coming up

(WITTER, AR) Witter has a full slate of live events coming up.

Overlook & Waterfall Hike Huntsville, AR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 E War Eagle Ave, Huntsville, AR

Leaving Basecamp OAR in Huntsville we will drive 35min to the trailhead. We will start our adventure by getting our blood pumping on a short, fun and scenic hike! Once there, cool down, relax, and...

Wine Down Wednesday at Sassafras Springs Vineyard Springdale, AR

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6461 East Guy Terry Road, Springdale, AR 72764

Lift, tone and burn & wine down with the Pure Barre Fayetteville and Pure Barre Pinnacle Hills Teams at The Veranda at Sassafras Vineyard.

Friends of the Berryville Library Board Meeting Berryville, AR

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616

Meeting of the Friends of the Berryville Library - all welcome!

HOLA! Berryville Berryville, AR

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616

Bilingual storytime program for young readers and listeners, preschool to grade 3

Newton County Fair And Rodeo Jasper, AR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1333 S AR 7 Hwy, Jasper, AR

Fair Theme - It's All Fun and Games Until It Hits The Fan! Schedule:Exhibit Buildings open6:00pm: Buyers Dinner7:00pm: Premium Sale