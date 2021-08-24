Witter events coming up
(WITTER, AR) Witter has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Witter:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 201 E War Eagle Ave, Huntsville, AR
Leaving Basecamp OAR in Huntsville we will drive 35min to the trailhead. We will start our adventure by getting our blood pumping on a short, fun and scenic hike! Once there, cool down, relax, and...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 6461 East Guy Terry Road, Springdale, AR 72764
Lift, tone and burn & wine down with the Pure Barre Fayetteville and Pure Barre Pinnacle Hills Teams at The Veranda at Sassafras Vineyard.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616
Meeting of the Friends of the Berryville Library - all welcome!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616
Bilingual storytime program for young readers and listeners, preschool to grade 3
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1333 S AR 7 Hwy, Jasper, AR
Fair Theme - It's All Fun and Games Until It Hits The Fan! Schedule:Exhibit Buildings open6:00pm: Buyers Dinner7:00pm: Premium Sale
