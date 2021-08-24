Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Witter, AR

Witter events coming up

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 7 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Witter has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Witter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0A3T_0bbPMPQL00

Overlook & Waterfall Hike

Huntsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 E War Eagle Ave, Huntsville, AR

Leaving Basecamp OAR in Huntsville we will drive 35min to the trailhead. We will start our adventure by getting our blood pumping on a short, fun and scenic hike! Once there, cool down, relax, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf2Ln_0bbPMPQL00

Wine Down Wednesday at Sassafras Springs Vineyard

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6461 East Guy Terry Road, Springdale, AR 72764

Lift, tone and burn & wine down with the Pure Barre Fayetteville and Pure Barre Pinnacle Hills Teams at The Veranda at Sassafras Vineyard.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df70g_0bbPMPQL00

Friends of the Berryville Library Board Meeting

Berryville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616

Meeting of the Friends of the Berryville Library - all welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whcsd_0bbPMPQL00

HOLA! Berryville

Berryville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616

Bilingual storytime program for young readers and listeners, preschool to grade 3

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FCiU_0bbPMPQL00

Newton County Fair And Rodeo

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1333 S AR 7 Hwy, Jasper, AR

Fair Theme - It's All Fun and Games Until It Hits The Fan! Schedule:Exhibit Buildings open6:00pm: Buyers Dinner7:00pm: Premium Sale

Learn More

Comments / 0

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
11
Followers
176
Post
946
Views
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Witter, AR
City
Huntsville, AR
City
Berryville, AR
Springdale, AR
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vineyard#Stand Up Comedy#Ar Fair Theme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy