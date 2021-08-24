Live events coming up in Springview

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springview:

Ice Cream Social Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 804 E 5th St, Valentine, NE

Join us for our annual ice cream social. Enjoy homemade ice cream and pie as you listen to the Praise Band. There will be seating indoors and outdoors.

Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo Sparks, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Plans are underway for the 134th annual Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo on August 28th this year. A slight change in the order of events with the Bowery program starting at 10am, […]



Colored in Hope Walk/ Run: Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Burke, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 29145 Burke Lake Road, Burke, SD 57523

Join Rising Hope 605 at the Burke Lake Recreational Area on September 11th for a color walk/ run to raise awareness around mental health.

Constitutional Life Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A citizen's guide to the constitution, come and learn about your constitution with Jan. This class will cover the constitution and explain it in the most down to earth way. This is a free class

Winner Labor Day Celebration Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD

This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.