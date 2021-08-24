Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springview, NE

Live events coming up in Springview

Posted by 
Springview News Watch
Springview News Watch
 7 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J38KG_0bbPMOmq00

Ice Cream Social

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 804 E 5th St, Valentine, NE

Join us for our annual ice cream social. Enjoy homemade ice cream and pie as you listen to the Praise Band. There will be seating indoors and outdoors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5IGr_0bbPMOmq00

Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo

Sparks, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Plans are underway for the 134th annual Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo on August 28th this year. A slight change in the order of events with the Bowery program starting at 10am, […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1jZh_0bbPMOmq00

Colored in Hope Walk/ Run: Suicide and Mental Health Awareness

Burke, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 29145 Burke Lake Road, Burke, SD 57523

Join Rising Hope 605 at the Burke Lake Recreational Area on September 11th for a color walk/ run to raise awareness around mental health.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Inu5K_0bbPMOmq00

Constitutional Life

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A citizen's guide to the constitution, come and learn about your constitution with Jan. This class will cover the constitution and explain it in the most down to earth way. This is a free class

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyE3i_0bbPMOmq00

Winner Labor Day Celebration

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD

This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Springview News Watch

Springview News Watch

Springview, NE
4
Followers
168
Post
126
Views
ABOUT

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
City
Springview, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Demolition Derby#Ne Join#Bowery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy