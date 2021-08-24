Cancel
Everglades City, FL

Live events coming up in Everglades City

Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 7 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everglades City:

Cruise In at the Marco Town Center

Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1017 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL

Presented by the Marco Island Corvettes Muscle Car Club. Specifically in the parking lot in front of Susie's Diner.

Girl Scouts Love State Parks, Collier Seminole State Park, Saturday

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 20200 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34114

You and your family are invited to our 3rd annual nationwide weekend at our state parks.

RUNNING THE GUN: Essential Pistol

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, #Suite #2, Immokalee, FL 34142

This is a Five hour course in safe and efficient gun handling and marksmanship skills.

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Naples, FL

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 12425 Union Road, Naples, FL 34114

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Pizza and Research - Opportunities in Biochemistry, Chemistry, and Physics

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: Academic Building, Room to be determined, 5050 Avenue Maria Boulevard, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Free Pizza! Come learn about research in Biochem, Chem, and Phys. - Alzheimer's, Ionic Liquids, Malaria, Nuclear & Particle Physics, Color

ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

