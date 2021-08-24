Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The hours you sleep mean more than you think

By Lund University
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study, researchers at Lund University and Uppsala University have seen a clear connection between how long a person sleeps and a number of biomarkers linked to cardiometabolic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. "With greater knowledge of the actual mechanisms of disease development, the possibilities for a more specific and targeted treatment increase, says Sölve Elmståhl, one of the researchers behind the study.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lund University#Uppsala University#Sleep Apnoea#Sleeps#Sleep Disorders#Sra Epihealth#Upar#Adrenomedullin#Adm#Fs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Sure Signs You've Harmed Your Brain, Say Experts

Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brain healthy—and there are many destructive patterns that can wreck this incredibly vital organ. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FitnessEverydayHealth.com

Study Reveals More Exercise, Less Sitting Could Help Prevent Sleep Apnea

Carrying extra pounds is a major and well-known risk factor for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a common and serious sleep disorder that causes pauses in breathing during sleep that can cause excessive daytime sleepiness as well as boost odds for serious health problems ranging from high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart attacks to strokes, asthma, and dementia.
ScienceNPR

Immunity To COVID-19 Could Last Longer Than You'd Think

All around the world, there seem to be signs that immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, doesn't last very long after you're vaccinated. Israel is now having one of the world's worst COVID-19 surges about five months after vaccinating a majority of its population. And in the U.S., health officials are recommending a booster shot eight months after the original vaccine course.
Scienceknowridge.com

This herb may help you sleep better at night

In a recent study, researchers found that the herb saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research is at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality can have a...
Sciencewholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Suggests Curcumin Helps in Alzheimer’s, Beyond the Brain

Kerala, India—A new study has found that a branded turmeric extract could potentially help lessen damage from Alzheimer’s disease on organs other than the brain, according to a press release from Arjuna Natural Pvt, makers of Curcugreen/BCM-95 turmeric extract. Alzheimer’s disease is marked by progressive deficit in memory and cognitive...
HealthInverse

4 scientific reasons why sleep is so closely linked to death

You can sleep when you’re dead, but too little sleep may also bring you closer to, well, death. It may be a morbid idea, but that doesn’t make it untrue. Sleep, countless studies show, is essential. Fragmented sleep both leads to future stress and prolonged anger. Yet, we are incredibly bad at sleeping. According to the CDC, one in three Americans are sleep deprived — and that was before the pandemic made it worse.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

How does COVID affect the brain? Two neuroscientists explain

Scientists are becoming more and more concerned with the emergence of a syndrome termed “long COVID”, where a significant percentage of sufferers of COVID-19 experience long-lasting symptoms. Studies suggest symptoms remain for approximately 5-24% of confirmed COVID cases, at least three to four months after infection. The risk of long COVID is no longer thought to be directly linked with either age or the initial severity of the COVID illness. So younger people, and people with initially mild COVID, can still develop long-COVID symptoms. Some long-COVID symptoms begin quickly and persist, whereas others appear well after the initial infection has passed. Symptoms include...
FitnessWorld Economic Forum

Diet, exercise, and sleep affect heart health, but why?

An expert looks at the factors that influence cardiovascular health. He explored what we already know about how our lifestyles, brains and heart interact and what scientists are still working on. Four risk factors have been identified in recent years as contributing to atherosclerosis - commonly referred to as hardening...
ScienceMedical News Today

HIV and vitamin D deficiency: What is the link?

People living with HIV have an increased risk of insufficient vitamin D levels, or a vitamin D deficiency. This may be due to side effects of antiretroviral therapy, which is any HIV treatment that combines two or more drugs. Research from 2019 notes that vitamin D deficiency is common across...
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Resistant hypertension: more common than previously thought

You have hypertension — or high blood pressure. You don’t smoke, you exercise and eat a heart-healthy diet, and you faithfully take medicine to lower your blood pressure. Yet, when the nurse checks your blood pressure, the numbers remain stubbornly above the 140/90 threshold. If this sounds familiar, you’re suffering...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Brain Memory Signals Linked to Blood Sugar Levels

Summary: Researchers report on how a cluster of neurons in the hippocampus may directly regulate metabolism. A set of brain signals known to help memories form may also influence blood sugar levels, finds a new study in rats. Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine discovered that a peculiar signaling...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Brain cholesterol regulates Alzheimer's plaques, study reveals

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has used advanced imaging methods to reveal how the production of the Alzheimer's-associated protein amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol. Appearing on line Thursday ahead of print in the Aug. 17 issue of the Proceedings of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy