Clutching vaccination cards and personalized QR codes, New Yorkers showed proof of inoculation against Covid-19 to enter restaurants, gyms and movie theaters Tuesday as America's first city-wide vaccine mandate got underway. The policy -- announced by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month -- comes as the United States steps up vaccine requirements to help fight the hyper-contagious Delta variant. "It's a no-brainer," said 33-year-old Casey Shane at a fitness center in Manhattan, where he presented his state-issued vaccine "pass" on his phone before working out. "If you want to do the things that you love to do then this is what you need to do, not only to keep yourself safe but your fellow community members safe too," added the actor.