Poverty tied to worse functional status in rheumatoid arthritis

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Worse functional status and increased probability of functional decline are seen for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with lower socioeconomic status (SES), according to a study published online Aug. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Zara Izadi, M.Pharm., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues examined the association...

