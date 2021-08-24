Cancel
Presho, SD

Presho calendar: Events coming up

Presho Daily
 7 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are coming to Presho.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presho:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IayAx_0bbPM4DZ00

Saturday Night with the Bulls

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Main St, Winner, SD

Annual bull-o-rama held at the Tripp County Rodeo Arena. Bull riding event with mutton bustin' and a junior wild horse race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHPs1_0bbPM4DZ00

Special Off Grass Yearling Special

Presho, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 24174 305th Ave, Presho, SD

Green yearlings off grass from some of central South Dakota finest producers!!!! div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5qnX_0bbPM4DZ00

Summer Patio Sessions

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPrYz_0bbPM4DZ00

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5758_0bbPM4DZ00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Presho Daily

Presho, SD
With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

