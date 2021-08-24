Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Something is wrong with Doctor Strange in the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

By Herb Scribner
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Studios and Sony decided to rack our minds on Monday night, debuting the first teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — the upcoming Marvel movie about the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. One view of the trailer suggests a fun film. A second viewing suggests a crazy, mind-blowing adventure. But...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Electro#Benedictcumberbatch#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Multijuneb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesComicBook

Does Venom Delay Mean We Won't See Spider-Man: No Way Home Until Next Summer?

Sony Pictures has decided to delay Venom: Let There Be Carnage's release date. Instead of hitting theaters in September, Venom 2 will instead arrive in early October, due to concerns about the COVID-19 Delta Variant. As news of Let There Be Carnage's latest delay sinks in, Marvel movie fans are starting to have a secondary worry: that the Venom sequel being delayed will have a house of cards effect on Sony's Spider-Man Universe plans - starting with a release date delay for Spider-Man 3. So does the delay of Venom: No Way Home a first sign that Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be arriving until summer 2022?
Moviesgeekculture.co

Tom Hardy Wants Venom To Fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man In MCU Movie

As one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, Eddie Brock, together with his alien symbiote, serve as a pitch-black shadow to Spidey’s shining heroics in the form of Venom. But in the present MCU continuity, we’ve not had the chance for both characters to face off against each other. And like...
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

Let’s Compare Marvel’s Multiverses From ‘Loki’ and ‘Dr. Strange’

Loki formally introduced the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the d of many different realities and timelines have been teased before in various other Marvel movies. Take Doctor Strange. In that film, the title character first discovers the existence of magic when the Ancient One gives him a vision of many alternate dimensions where strange forces and mystical beings dwell.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom 2, Shang-Chi Could Be Delayed

Fans should be prepared for the possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2 could be delayed, with other movies also possibly facing release date changes, maybe even Marvel's Shang-Chi. The movie theater business has yet to return, so it could be that studios are thinking of, again, pushing...
MoviesComicBook

Thor: The Dark World Director Reveals Changes to MCU Magic in "Taylor Cut"

Eight years removed from Thor: The Dark World and it's almost like the movie didn't even happen. Frequently thought of as one of the lesser entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though it continues to be referenced and will no doubt tie into the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the film had well publicized problems behind-the-scenes. After director Patty Jenkins departed the project, Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor was brought in to shoot the film, himself reportedly locked out of the editing bay when the film was being cut together. Speaking in a new interview Taylor opened up about "his version" that no one will ever see.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Shooting Doctor Strange 2 Was A Riot

Having taken a short break from acting after shooting Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, back-to-back, you can barely turn around these days without bumping into a new Benedict Cumberbatch project. In fact, between March and December of this year alone, the actor will have appeared in historical thriller The Courier,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If Reveals Marvel Zombies Avengers Poster

Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ has a brand new poster with the Marvel Zombies front and center. Now, fans have been anticipating the very idea of the strange storyline making its way to the MCU in some capacity for years now. It seems as though they’re finally going to get their wish in an upcoming episode of the DIsney+ show. On the poster, the undead walk among the living as a worse for wear Steve Rogers and a green Tony Stark are looking pretty menacing in the middle of a city streak. The viewer must note that Captain America’s costume reflects where he was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a little more flourish. Tony Stark has on the Infinity War nanotech armor, which is even more interesting because that would mean this timeline has some wild divergences from the “main” MCU timeline. If that even exists anymore after the events of Loki. No matter what goes down, What If promises to be one heck of a ride.
TV SeriesBBC

What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Epic Marvel's Eternals Trailer Connects Story To Avengers: Endgame, Answers So Many Questions

Marvel Studios fans are about to dive head first into a powerful wave of MCU programming that will expand the definition of the “Universe” that exists on screen. Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new hero (Simu Liu) with a rich and fascinating destiny. And in November, a team that has been on our Earth for 7,000 years will emerge, with a purpose that connects to the genocidal actions of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Meet the Eternals in the final, and most epic, Marvel trailer above.
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marvel’s Eternals final trailer reveals their true enemy The Deviants

The final trailer for Marvel Studios Eternals has just been released and it finally shows us who they’re going to be up against. The monstrous Deviants. The final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals reveals a little more about the god-like heroes appearing in the MCU’s phase four. According to the trailers, These god-like beings arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. They were first known as the Changing People, however, the Eternals dubbed them as Deviants. These monsters were genetically engineered by the Celestials and are also historical enemies of the Eternals, their racial cousins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy