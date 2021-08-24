Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernwood, ID

Coming soon: Fernwood events

Posted by 
Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 7 days ago

(FERNWOOD, ID) Live events are lining up on the Fernwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fernwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efX79_0bbPM1ZO00

Ready to Escape

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Package includes one night stay in a Mountain Lodge room (upgrade options, when available), two Huckleberry Deli continental vouchers, and $10 EPC (Can be redeemed for two $5 EPC credits). Sunday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTt7H_0bbPM1ZO00

Deep Roots with Arvid Lundin

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots will play live music from around 6:00 pm. Prime Rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smokers - will be served from 4 pm until it is all gone!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pokw_0bbPM1ZO00

Northwest Region Family Picnic

Plummer, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 57 Chatcolet Lower Rd, Plummer, ID

Join us at Heyburn State Park for a picnic. Bring you own lunch, lawn chairs, bug spray, swim suit, towels, outdoor games and sunscreen. Playground and swimming (no lifeguard) nearby. Parking fee...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7jmW_0bbPM1ZO00

Mom Talk

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Social health is an important part of any mom's life. As the caregivers and nurturers, we tend to forget to take care of ourselves. When you deplete your own cup, how are you supposed to find...

Learn More

Frank’s Omelet Bar

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Frank’s Omelet Bar SATURDAY’S & SUNDAYS 8 AM – 12 PM Enjoy Frank’s made-to-order eggs or […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
32
Followers
178
Post
278
Views
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, ID
City
Plummer, ID
City
Fernwood, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Worley, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Id Package#Huckleberry Deli#Epc#Deep Roots#Chatcolet Lower Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy