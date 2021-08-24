Coming soon: Fernwood events

(FERNWOOD, ID) Live events are lining up on the Fernwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fernwood:

Ready to Escape Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Package includes one night stay in a Mountain Lodge room (upgrade options, when available), two Huckleberry Deli continental vouchers, and $10 EPC (Can be redeemed for two $5 EPC credits). Sunday...

Deep Roots with Arvid Lundin Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots will play live music from around 6:00 pm. Prime Rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smokers - will be served from 4 pm until it is all gone!

Northwest Region Family Picnic Plummer, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 57 Chatcolet Lower Rd, Plummer, ID

Join us at Heyburn State Park for a picnic. Bring you own lunch, lawn chairs, bug spray, swim suit, towels, outdoor games and sunscreen. Playground and swimming (no lifeguard) nearby. Parking fee...

Mom Talk Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Social health is an important part of any mom's life. As the caregivers and nurturers, we tend to forget to take care of ourselves. When you deplete your own cup, how are you supposed to find...

Frank’s Omelet Bar Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Frank’s Omelet Bar SATURDAY’S & SUNDAYS 8 AM – 12 PM Enjoy Frank’s made-to-order eggs or […]