Live events Creede — what’s coming up

(CREEDE, CO) Creede has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Creede:

Sip & Create- Watercolor Cards with Linda Downs Lake City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Silver Street, Lake City, CO 81235

Take a watercolor class with Linda Downs and create beautiful cards! Sip and Create tickets come with one complimentary beverage.

Red Riding Hood Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

A fun, fast-paced retelling of a classic fairy tale... You’ve never seen Little Red Riding Hood, quite like this. Two actors with the stamina of marathon runners spin this classic...



Hike a 14er with Gerry Roach! Lake City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Handies Peak, San Juans, CO 81235

Join legend mountaineer Gerry Roach, and climb Handies Peak with him.

Mito DeSoto Lake City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 300 Silver Street, Lake City, CO 81235

Mito DeSoto is returning to Lake City. He loves Lake City but not as much as we love hearing him play the guitar. Simply a must.

Hunny B's Rhapsody Lake City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 300 Silver Street, Lake City, CO 81235

Cindy Bissell and her daughter Chelsea have formed a new group and it will be totally entertaining.