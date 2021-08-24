Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Balmorhea, TX

Balmorhea calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Balmorhea News Beat
Balmorhea News Beat
 7 days ago

(BALMORHEA, TX) Live events are coming to Balmorhea.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Balmorhea:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFePB_0bbPLxCi00

Davis Mountains Preserve Open Day

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Fort Davis, TX

Blowing Rocks Preserve will open early to pre-registered artists for the exclusive opportunity to capture the beauty of this nature sanctuary’s landscape at sunrise.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dREMj_0bbPLxCi00

FRIDAY – Reeves Co. SO

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDfyZ_0bbPLxCi00

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea, TX
6
Followers
140
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Balmorhea News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balmorhea, TX
Local
Texas Government
Pecos, TX
Government
Balmorhea, TX
Government
City
Fort Davis, TX
City
Pecos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy