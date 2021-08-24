Cancel
Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais events calendar

Posted by 
Grand Marais News Alert
 7 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GH6uC_0bbPLwJz00

Newberry Farmers Market

Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDNG2_0bbPLwJz00

Curtis Show and Shine Car Show

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

SHINE IT UP AND SHOW IT OFF! The ECA invites you to bring your classic ride, "souped-up" truck, or pride & joy show piece to Erickson Park for a Show & Shine Saturday, August 28! Entry fee per...

Follywood: "Lost in Vegas!"

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Viva Las Vegas! Follywood takes you on a whirlwind adventure to Sin City. This year, what happens in Vegas... becomes a variety show in Curtis! Get ready for tons of laughs with all your favorite...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSuNC_0bbPLwJz00

Shipwreck Tour

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lz499_0bbPLwJz00

Seney Lumberjack Festival

Seney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Discover list of events happening in the Seney tomorrow. Explore fun activities to do in Seney tomorrow

Grand Marais, MI
With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

