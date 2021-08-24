Grand Marais events calendar

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

Newberry Farmers Market Newberry, MI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Curtis Show and Shine Car Show Curtis, MI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

SHINE IT UP AND SHOW IT OFF! The ECA invites you to bring your classic ride, "souped-up" truck, or pride & joy show piece to Erickson Park for a Show & Shine Saturday, August 28! Entry fee per...

Follywood: "Lost in Vegas!" Curtis, MI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Viva Las Vegas! Follywood takes you on a whirlwind adventure to Sin City. This year, what happens in Vegas... becomes a variety show in Curtis! Get ready for tons of laughs with all your favorite...

Shipwreck Tour Munising, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

Seney Lumberjack Festival Seney, MI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

